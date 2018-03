March 19 saw the Platte Valley baseball team play the first-ever game at the Guilford Sports Complex. The Longhorns suffered defeat against the North Platte Panthers 0-2. The field has been under construction for over a year and stands on the site of the Guilford school.

Head Coach Aaron Murphy gives advice to his team, including Pitcher Cameron Watson, during a mound conference.

