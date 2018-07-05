Keith Mowry, ATP, CFII, will relate “Extraordinary Tales from an Extraordinary Pilot” at 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 12 at the Hawk Road Flyers EAA Chapter 1540 meeting at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46.

Mowry has flown all manner of aircraft including U-1A Army Otters to B200 King Airs. He served during the Vietnam War, has trained pilots and has flown in Mexico and Central America. Mowry has survived seven major engine malfunctions.

All Hawk Road Flyers meetings are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Doug Medsker at 816.261.6261 or Mike Rogers at 309.825.6454. The Facebook page is hawkroadflyers.