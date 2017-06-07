At the June 5 meeting of the Pickering City Council, discussion was held on three blocked tubes on Sixth and Railroad Streets which are causing problems for traffic.

The streets lie on the outskirts of town. Mayor Charles Smith thought that one of the tubes was on a township road, so it was decided that the council should attend the township board meeting to get help with the project. Smith is going to contact Alderman Brad Judd about clearing the ditch leading to and from the tubes. After that, the Union Township Fire Department will be contacted about flushing the tubes.

Payment for a load of gravel was approved to be dumped when work is completed. The county will be contacted to see if a second load can be procured with county funds.

Discussion was held on a youth, under the age of 16, who has been riding a full-size quad runner in a city alley. The child is throwing gravel into yards and the street, causing mud holes in the alley, and there have been concerns about property damage and the child’s safety.

City Attorney David Baird informed the city of a circuit court hearing scheduled for the owner of two dogs that have been allowed to run at-large. The dogs have taken up chasing bicycles and vehicles as well as walkers in the neighborhood.

Carla Vore’s expenses in maintaining the landscaping by the Pickering City sign were approved as were Alderman Kevin Leedom’s expenses for ID pouches for city identifications.