City Clerk Milt Sovereign discussed the recent sewer proposal submitted by Brock Pfost, of White Cloud Engineering, at the September 5 Pickering City Council meeting.

The proposal calls for $15,000 worth of repairs to bring the Pickering sewer plant back to its original condition. This is a larger amount than the city coffers can handle at this time.

Pfost recommended the work be completed this fall. The plan calls for six more inches of gravel to be put into the filtration system and repairs to the piping and lining surrounding the gravel pit.

Sovereign had inquired as to whether less gravel could be added and the other repairs postponed to 2019. He had not heard from Pfost as of the meeting.

Alderman Ramona Pennington told Sovereign not to bother about the “Children at Play” sign, she had requested earlier to be moved.

She reported one of the North Nodaway school bus drivers was stopping at the stop sign. The other one occasionally stops. Discussion was held on whether it would do any good to contact NN Superintendent James Simmelink.

The aldermen reported they had seen the Missouri Highway Patrol drive through town at least twice in the past month. Pennington reported the Nodaway Sheriff’s deputy had been seen in town late at night. She expressed she would like to see the sheriff’s office patrol at the time school is let out.

Mayor Charles Smith is sending a list of dates and times of town council meetings to Sheriff Randy Strong with the open invitation to attend.

Alderman Brad Judd complained about a property owned by Kevin Ridler. Doors to the property are open and an “awful smell” is emanating from it. This led to discussion of other nuisance properties including 301 South Harmon, 312 South Harmon, a trailer house with interior walls exposed owned by Eric Damgar and debris from a house demolition owned by Dwayne Gross in the 300 block of South Wray.

Smith said if the exact address and owner can be determined, the city can refer to City Attorney David Baird.

The city issued a $36,600 check to Master Seal for coating Pickering’s streets. Judd questioned if a second sealant coat had been applied. Smith explained the company had applied the second coat immediately after applying the first.

Pickering has $2,511.19 left in the street fund. Two loads of gravel are needed, plus payment for the road tube on Sixth Street. Sovereign indicated these two items would lower the street fund.

A discussion was held on the gravel size needed to complete the alley. The size the city had originally requested was not available. Smith will check to see if other sizes are available which would work, so the project could be completed.