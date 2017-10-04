Pickering expresses concerns about streets

Pickering City Council aldermen expressed concerns about the condition of city streets at the October 2 meeting.

Previously, the city received a bid for street repairs from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, for $15,665 for repairs, asphalt patch and chip and seal, particularly on Coleman Street. The budget has $16,540.77 in the street fund.

Alderman Kevin Leedom said that all of the asphalt streets are showing cracks. He said the streets should be coated and sealed to prevent further deterioration. Mayor Charles Smith and City Clerk Milt Sovereign will consult with Mid-America and Keller Construction Company, St. Joseph.

On October 3, Sovereign said that Mid-America is behind schedule because of rains in the Kansas City area and won’t be able to do the Pickering streets until January 2018. Sovereign said the city will buy a truck load of cold patch to fix the worst problems with volunteer help. Keller is not going to bid on the project.

Sovereign said he thinks the street project should to wait until the warmer weather of spring 2018.

The city has been contacted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) about participating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“While FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has determined that your community does not contain Special Flood Hazard Areas, areas inundated by a flood having a one percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year, i.e. the base flood, it should be recognized that floods larger than the one percent annual chance flood, 100-year, do occur,” wrote Lori A. Blatter, certified floodplain manager officer with SEMA.

To participate, the city must adopt a resolution for participation in NFIP and complete an application. The matter has been referred to City Attorney David Baird.

A letter will be sent to a Pickering resident about barking dogs under the nuisance ordinance.