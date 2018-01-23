Phyllis P. Scott, Maryville, died Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday, January 26 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, both of Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ, Sixth and Vine Streets, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.