A Phitalian dinner will be held from 6 to 9 pm, Tuesday, September 26 at the Wesley Center, 549 West Fourth Street, Maryville. Hosted by the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the menu will be spaghetti with red sauce and breadsticks. The cost is $5 for all you can eat or a take out box.

Funds raised will go toward philanthropy events, Homecoming expenses, scholarships and chapter operations. For more information, contact Dakota Shields at 660.254.2150 or Dom Roveto at 816.721.2260.