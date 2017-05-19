Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Head Golf Professional Kyle Easter partnered with St. Joseph County Club and Moila County Club in St. Joseph to offer a PGA youth golf league.

The two courses in St. Joseph filled one team, while youth from Mozingo filled the remaining three teams. Members of the PGA league include, front: Ethan Evans, Alayna Pargas, Abby Watson, Cole White, Chase Dew, Rylan Brady, Ambrose Sandusky-Ury; back: Aiden Vanvactor, Coach Kyle Easter, Zeke Adamson, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott, Cailyn Auffert, Kolten Jensen, Connor Blackford. Not pictured: Colby Bowles, Alex Rice, Landon Weiderholt, Kensley Wood, Noah Bellamy, Jack Dinsdale, Lucas Vierthaler, Andrew Cronk, Kaylynn Jones, Derek Evans, Jordan Brady, Coach Brenda Ricks and Coach Hunter Hayes.

The first tournament will be at 3 pm, Sunday, May 21 at St. Joseph Country Club.

