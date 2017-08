A Guilford man was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of Felony Child Molestation.

Sentencing was held for Gerald “Rick” Pedersen, 65, on August 18 before Judge Larry Harman in the Clay County Courthouse following a change of venue from Nodaway County.

A Clay County jury found Pedersen guilty in June after charges were filed in April 2016.