Paws at The Pub is a monthly social event to benefit the New Nodaway Humane Society. The event will be from 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 25 at The Pub, 414 North Main Street, Maryville.

This is a chance for pups and owners to meet in a friendly, relaxed setting while raising awareness and funds for the New Nodaway Humane Society. Donations are appreciated. City dog tags and micro-chipping are available. Contact the shelter for more details at 660.562.3333.

Dogs must enter on a leash and be rabies vaccinated. Humans must be 21 years of age or older to enter.