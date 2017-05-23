Paws at The Pub is a monthly social event to benefit the New Nodaway Humane Society. The event will be from 5 to 8 pm, Wednesday, May 31 at The Pub, 414 North Main Street, Maryville.

This is a chance for pups and owners to meet in a friendly, relaxed setting while raising awareness and funds for the humane society. Donations are appreciated. City dog tags and microchipping are available. Contact the shelter for more details, 660.562.3333.

Dogs must enter on a leash and be rabies vaccinated. Humans must be 21 years of age or older to enter.