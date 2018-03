Patsy Ann Adams, 71, Maryville, died Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Maryville Living Center.

Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, March 14 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. There will be no visitation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.