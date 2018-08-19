Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett announced on August 14 that USDA is investing more than $124 million to help rebuild and improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 23 states.

Among the four projects in Missouri to receive funding is Parnell. The 191 residents of Parnell will receive a $455,000 loan and a $986,000 grant for improvements to the city’s water system. Improvements include water line replacements, construction of a 40,000-gallon elevated water storage tank and a water operations building.

“Dependable access to safe, clean water as well as wastewater collection and treatment services is vital across every city in America,” said Jeff Case, USDA Rural Development state director for Missouri. “The four projects in today’s announcement will improve the access and infrastructure for these systems to over 2,200 rural Missourians. I commend the leaders of Cassville, Forest City, Parnell and Ewing for making infrastructure improvements a priority for their residents. USDA Rural Development is proud to partner with each of these communities.”

USDA is providing the funding through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. It can be used to finance drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.