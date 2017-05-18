Kay and Randy Owens, Maryville, started a consignment auction facility in Maryville earlier this year.

The duo felt there was a need in the community for a place people could auction their items on consignment. So far, they have seen a tremendous response, gaining items to sell from neighboring states as well as local areas.

They have already outgrown their original location and have relocated to 24722 North Main, Maryville, the white building across from Carpet Barn. Sales are held on the third Saturday of every month.

“It seemed like a unique opportunity to help our community. It has definitely been received well and has grown every time,” Kay said.

They offer free pickup of items within Maryville. They keep 23 percent of the earnings up to $200. After $200, the percentage drops. Sellers can put a reserve price on their larger items to ensure they receive their minimum price. The owners stated they can sell any items including animals and have already sold chickens, turkeys, horses, rabbits and a mule.

“It’s fun. We get to work with family. Everyone is involved,” Kay said.

Her sons, Dillon and Shane, are the ring men and her daughter, Renee Willis, is the clerk. Her daughter-in-law, Miranda Owens, and Theresa Frueh are the accountants. Nodaway County native Michael Goff is the auctioneer.

“We are trying to create something the whole family can enjoy in Maryville on a weekend,” Kay said.

They are also looking for vendors for items such as flowers and food to be parked outside of the auction house.

Those interested in consigning their items with Owens Consignment can contact Kay at 660.853.9055. There are no set hours for the facility, however, the owners are available to meet people by appointment.

The next sale will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 20.