Saturday, November 18 has multiple opportunities for Christmas shopping in Maryville.

• Fifth annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 North Country Club Road, 9 am to 2 pm.

• Eighth annual Christmas Shopping Spree at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, 9 am to 4 pm.

• Christmas open houses at Maryville Florists, 214 North Main Street; Minnie Lane, 112 East Third Street; and On the Spot Designs, 215 West Fifth Street, 9 am to 4 pm. Maryville Florists will feature Angie Cake with treats to sample and purchase.