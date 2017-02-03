By Kathryn Rice

Sabrina Theas has taken her love of crafting and making presents for friends and relatives to the next level and has opened On the Spot Designs, 215 West Fifth Street, Maryville.

Theas took the leap of faith knowing that no business in Maryville offered custom gifts and opened her shop in October 2016. She has local artisans displaying their wares and her own custom designs.

The shop does small-quantity custom T-shirts and will make as few as one of a design.

Wine glasses are in stock for etching and customers may bring in their own glass as well as metal items for etching.

Theas describes her shop as “a creative place to get a custom gift.” For Valentine’s Day, she is suggesting bath salts, bath bombs, ornaments and tiles. A personalized wine glass would always be a good gift, she said.

“With Mozingo as a destination spot, all the new businesses are making Maryville a destination shopping town,” Theas said.

“If anyone needs help with customized gifts, I’m willing to give personalized service.”

Weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations or funerals, she has ideas to suit any budget. Theas said memorial gifts for pets and people, such as personalized tiles with a loved one’s photo in a memory ornament or car decal, are popular, thoughtful gifts.

“One of my goals is to be very affordable,” Theas said.

The shop has ready-made items for last minute gifts including soaps, candles, wine slushie mixes, cookbooks and scarves. There are always new items to browse. The store is changing all the time.

Normal turn around on custom items is within a week depending on the scope of the order.

On the Spot Designs store hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesday-Friday, and 11 am to 3 pm, Saturday. More information can be obtained by calling 660.241.5050 or visiting onthespotdesigns.com or the Facebook page On the Spot Designs.