Following are Nodaway County October events:

• October 1-14 – Family Pumpkin decorating contest, turn in pumpkins at Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street. Judging October 17, ribbons awarded. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.

• October 1 – Santa Cops 4 Kids golf tournament, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park golf course, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville, 8 am to 5 pm. Proceeds go directly to shopping event where selected children are paired with a uniformed law enforcement officer. For more information, visit facebook.com/santacops4kids/ or call 660.562.3864.

• October 1 – St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Bazaar Dinner, 415 South Main, Parnell, noon to 4 pm.

• October 2 – Alex Sheen: Because I Said I Would, Northwest Missouri State University, Ron Houston Performing Arts, open to the public, 7 to 8:30 pm. Speaker is the founder of an international social movement and nonprofit dedicated to the betterment of humanity through promises made and kept.

• October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins. Open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

• October 5 – Open Mic Night, JW Jones Student Union, Living Room, 7 to 9 pm. For more information, contact Mike Mattock at 660.562.1348 or mattock@nwmissouri.edu.

• October 5, 12, 19, 26 – Baby/Toddler Time, children birth to three years, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, 9:45 to 10:15 am.

• October 5 – Birth to Six Story Hour, Maryville Public Library. Stories, crafts, activities and snacks, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register by calling 660.582.5281.

• October 5-8 – Theatre Northwest Freshman/Transfer Showcase presents “Landscape of the Mind,” Studio Theater, Ron Houston Performing Arts, Northwest. Performances are 7:30 pm, Thursday-Saturday, and 2 pm, Sunday. Tickets are $8. For more information, contact Wendy King at 660.562.1321 or S524779@mail.nwmissouri.edu.

• October 6 – Lettuce Dream’s Fall Luncheon, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. Soups, sandwiches, salads, free-will donation, 11 am to 2:30 pm. For more information, contact Diane Francis at 660.562.0249 or francisdianem@gmail.com.

• October 7 – Short Stacks for a Tall Cause, pancake fundraiser for Breaking Chains Christian Concerts, Applebee’s, 2919 South Main Street, Maryville, 8 to 10 am. For $8 ticket purchase, contact John J. McBride at 660.254.7497 or breakingchainsconcerts@gmail.com.

• October 7 – Bearcat Youth Bowling League Sign up, Bearcat Lanes, 1803 South Main Street, Maryville, 10 am to noon.

• October 7 – Fall Fest Luncheon, Nodaway County Historical Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm. Pulled pork sliders, soups, corn bread, dessert, beverages for $10 per person. For more information, call 660.582.8176.

• October 7 – 7th annual 5K Glow Fun Run/Walk to benefit Backpack Buddies, Administration Building circle drive, Northwest. Registration, 6:30 pm; start 7:30 pm; yoga, 8:15 pm. Participants urged to bring own glow gear. Registration is $20 at nwmissouri.edu/rsvp/nsda5k/. For more information, contact Foster Fitness Center at fitness@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1708.

• October 7, 8 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, Mozingo Lake, 7 am to 3 pm. Entry fee paid at main ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com.

• October 7, 8 – Extreme Cowboy Challenge Missouri State Finals, Mozingo Equestrian Area, 9 am both days. Seven-to 11-year-olds start, followed by older age groups up through senior citizens. Free to the public.

• October 9-15 – Halloween costume drive, Maryville Community Center. Collecting new or barely-used costumes to be donated to The Ministry Center.

• October 10 – Northwest Missouri Docudrama, Maryville High School, for area high school sophomores.

• October 11-14, 16 – Fall Used Book Sale, Maryville Public Library, normal library hours. On Saturday, books are $5 per sack; on Monday, books are free.

• October 11, 25 – International Coffee Hour, room 108, BD Owens Library, Northwest, 2:30 to 4 pm. For more information, contact Connie Murphy at conniem@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1367.

• October 12 – New Coding Club, grades three to seven, Maryville Public Library, 5:30 to 7 pm. Membership is $10. Learn how to combine logic and creativity to build computer programs; snacks provided. For more information, call 660.582.5281.

• October 13-15 – Missouri Hope 2017, fifth annual disaster response training, MOERA Outdoor Recreation Area. For more information, contact John Carr at jcarr@nwmissouri.edu or visit nwmissouri.edu/socialsciences/programs/emergency.htm.

• October 13 – Around the World in 10 Desserts, JW Jones Student Union ballroom, Northwest, 7 pm. For more information, contact Justin Mallett at jmallett@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1317.

• October 14 – Northwest Fishing Club Bearcat Classic, city ramp, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, 7 am to 3 pm. For more information, visit facebook.com/nwfishingclub or 660.562.2323.

• October 14 – Not So Scary Hayride, Judah Park, sponsored by MCC, 9 am to noon. Register by October 13.

• October 15-22 – Homecoming Week – “Bearcats Around the World,” Northwest. Homecoming variety show is Thursday and Friday at 7 pm. Walk-out Day is Friday along with the International Flag Raising Ceremony at 2 pm at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza. Saturday: Parade, 9 am; Bearcat football game vs. Lindenwood, 2 pm; Bearcat volleyball vs. Emporia State, Lamkin Activity Center, 6 pm. For more information, visit nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/homecoming/index.htm.

• October 17 – “Fall Festival” Story Hour, for ages two to eight, Maryville Public Library, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register by calling 660.582.5281 or email clarkdeborah23@gmail.com.

• October 18 – Brent Pella: Comedian, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Northwest, doors open 6:30 pm; starts, 7 pm. For more information, contact Student Activities Council at sacspec@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1226.

• October 19 – Lego Club, Maryville Public Library, 6 pm. For students in grades one to five; advance registration is requested. For more information, call 660.582.5281.

• October 19 – Wine and Design Ladies Night, HOME by Sonja, 103 South Main Street, Maryville, 6 to 7 pm. For more information, contact Sonja Wolbert at 660.582.3862 or homebysonja@gmail.com.

• October 20 – Dedication and Ribbon Cutting for the Michael L. Faust Alumni Center, 3:30 pm. For more information, contact Gina Bradley, university events coordinator, at gbradle@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1143.

• October 21 – Horse Poker Ride, leaves from Hoof and Horn Arena, Burlington Jct. Cost is $20 per rider; includes evening meal. Registration, 1 pm; ride, 2 pm. In case of inclement weather, call before you haul, 660.853.9149 or 660.582.6835.

• October 23-29 – Skidmore Clean Up Days, dumpster at northwest end of Skidmore by old horse arena.

• October 26 – Halloween Carnival, Oak Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville, 6 to 8 pm.

• October 27 – 3rd annual Middle School Halloween Dance, MCC, for grades five to seven. Tickets are $10 per student. Costume contest, music, dancing and games, 6:30 to 9 pm.

• October 28 – Hy-Vee 7-Mile Trail Run and 5K, Mozingo Lake. Start and finish at group camp area by cabins. Check-in, 7:30 am; start, 8 am. Registration fee is $30 and $35 after October 1. Runners/walkers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. For more information, contact Kenneth Hamilton at hamiltonk@southholtr1.com or Darrin Atkins at 660.582.2191.

• October 28 – 10th annual Mozingo Haunted Campground, main RV campground, 5 to 7 pm. Trick or Treat for youngsters; campsite decoration contest for campers.

• October 30 – 22nd annual Downtown Trick or Treat, Downtown Maryville area, for costumed children, 5 to 7 pm. For more information, contact Kathy Rice at 660.582.1742.

• October 31 – Halloween wiener roast hosted by Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department, at the fire station, 6 pm.