A Family Fun Day and Community Cookout will be held from 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday, September 9 at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.

Hot dog plate is $5; hamburger plate is $8. Both includes sides, cookie, drink, and from 1 to 2 pm, a complimentary Kool Kat.

Harley Heyde Band performs from noon to 1:30 pm. Other activities include face painting, outdoor activities and tours. Proceeds will be donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. To RSVP, call 660.562.2799.