A dementia simulation to provide families and caregivers a glimpse of what it is like to live with dementia, begins at 5 pm, Thursday, June 29, at Oak Pointe, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.

Oak Pointe is partnering with Dr. Sue Myllykangas, CTRS, of the therapeutic recreation department at Northwest Missouri State University. Participants will be outfitted with adaptive equipment to simulate what a person living with dementia experiences and then be given routine tasks to perform.

Each simulation will take 15 minutes. RSVP by Monday, June 26, to reserve a time slot. For more information and to reserve, call Stephanie at 660.562.2799.