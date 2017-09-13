Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Language, Literature and Writing will host author Aimee Parkison during its first installment of the 2017-18 Visiting Writers Series at 7 pm, Thursday, September 14 in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a reading and question/answer session. Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press and the department of language, literature and writing are sponsors of the series.

Parkison is the author of “Refrigerated Music for a Gleaming Woman,” published this year by FC2/University of Alabama Press. The book is a winner of the Fiction Collective Two Catherine Doctorow Innovative Fiction Prize.

Her other works include “Woman with Dark Horses,” “The Innocent Party” and “The Petals of Your Eyes.”

Parkison has taught creative writing at universities, including Cornell University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she was the coordinator of the creative writing program, as well as Oklahoma State University, where she is an associate professor of fiction writing and director of the creative writing program.