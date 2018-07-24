Levi and Tabitha Carter, Burlington Jct., announce the birth of a daughter, Nova Joyce, born Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Community Hospital, Fairfax.

She weighed six pounds and one ounce.

Maternal grandmother is Theresa Rosenbohm, Rock Port.

Paternal grandparents are Luke and Sarah Carter, Clearfield, IA, and Megan Carter, Maryville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Allen and Carolyn Rosenbohm, Rock Port.

Paternal great-grandparents are Sheryl Carter, Rodney and Margaret Saville, all of Maryville, and the late Joe Carter.