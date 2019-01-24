Northwest Missouri State University, in partnership with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, is offering presentations featuring professional development topics for students, university employees and area residents during its Career Pathing program.

“We are excited to announce our career pathing sessions for the spring,” Paula McLain, Northwest’s coordinator of student employment, said. “There are great opportunities for our staff, faculty and students to enhance personal and professional skills. We are equally excited to co-host these sessions with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and invite community members to join us. It is a great opportunity for our students to learn alongside professionals within the community.”

Each presentation costs $25 for Maryville Chamber of Commerce members or $40 for non-members. Northwest students and employees may attend the presentations for free; participating students may advance to new levels of pay and responsibility through Northwest’s Student Employment program.

Presentations are 60-90 minutes and take place in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom.

“Powered by Hope,” Teri Griege, inspirational speaker, 11 am or 1 pm, Monday, February 4

Through her inspirational story, Griege has developed all-purpose tools that are extremely impactful for battling adversity. Her tactics are simple, easily implemented and incredibly powerful.

“Opportunity Town,” Cris Jacobson, instructor of psychology, Northwest School of Health Science and Wellness, 10 am or 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 26

This simulation and discussion will explore how a system based upon privilege impacts our daily lives.

“Green Dot: Changing the Conversation about Violence,” Danielle Koonce, Green Dot coordinator, Northwest Wellness Services, 10 am, 2 or 5:30 pm, Thursday, March 7

Green Dot is a violence prevention initiative focused on reducing violence, including stalking, sexual assault and partner violence. A green dot is any behavior ‘choice’ word or attitude which interrupts violence or sends the message that violence is not okay with you. The Northwest community can help set the norm that violence is unacceptable and everyone is expected to do their part to keep our community safe. This program will explore how to identify concerning behaviors that might indicate violence, unique ways to interrupt violence by drawing on strengths and personality, and how the Green Dot approach could be beneficial and useful to you as you develop as a professional.

“Quill Power – The New Will Power for Success in a Prickly World,” Steven Iwersen, Aurora Pointe, LLC, 11 am, 1 or 3:30 pm, Tuesday, March 19

How you perceive your circumstance and achieve your highest potential depends on your ability to attract respectful relationships, overcome limitations, resolve conflict, communicate with others and hold yourself accountable to strategic decisions. Iwersen takes you inside the arena of real-life personal and professional challenges, and – with his signature style of humor, storytelling and interactive delivery – reveals simple strategies which can help redirect negative attitudes and outcomes into positive, courageous and productive results.

“Connect … How to Get Great Results in Relationships and Teamwork, ”Cathy Newton, author and speaker, 11 am, 2 or 4 pm, Wednesday, April 3

The power of connection is the principle that sustains relationships, elevates productivity and stabilizes trust. It’s your ability to positively affect the thoughts and actions of other people. Connecting with others flows through the filters of your head, cognition; heart, love; and guts, emotional intelligence, requiring you to take intellectual, social and emotional risks. Learn commonsense strategies to understand filters and maximize influence.

“Building and Using a Professional LinkedIn Profile,” Travis Kline, career development coordinator for internships, Northwest Career Services, 10 am, 1 or 4 pm, Monday, April. 15

LinkedIn has more than 500 million users and is used by more than 90 percent of corporate recruiters. If you are looking for a job or internship, LinkedIn can be a major asset. This presentation will cover the major parts of a LinkedIn profile, best practices for students and tips on how to use LinkedIn to supercharge your networking and job search.