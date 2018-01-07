A Northwest Missouri State University student died early Sunday as a result of injuries she suffered in a vehicle accident at a local business.

Morgan McCoy, a sophomore elementary education major from Liberty, died as a result of injuries she suffered when a vehicle crashed into The Palms at about 12:40 am on Sunday. McCoy, who was inside the building, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, Alex A. Catterson, 21, Maryville, was taken into custody and has been charged with Felony Involuntary Manslaughter by Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice. According to the probable cause statement, his blood alcohol was registered at .207 which is over twice the legal limit.

The accident was investigated by the Maryville Public Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Maryville Fire and Rescue, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and the University Police Department assisted at the scene.

McCoy was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, and she was a student employee with the School of Education in Everett Brown Hall.

The University is encouraging students in need of counseling assistance outside of regular business hours at Wellness Services to contact University Police at 660.562.1254. Faculty and staff should call the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.