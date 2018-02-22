The Northwest Missouri State University community is mourning the loss of a student who was found dead this morning at her off-campus residence.

Northwest has identified the student as Julieann Freeman, a sophomore computer science major from Liberty. Her death is under investigation by Maryville Public Safety, and no foul play is suspected.

Freeman was active in Northwest’s School of Computer Science and Information Systems, working as a teaching assistant in the School and as a technology support assistant in the Office of Information Technology. She also was a member of the Northwest’s chapter of the Association for Computer Machinery-Women, the cybersecurity club and she previously served on the Hudson-Perrin Hall Council.

Northwest encourages students needing counseling assistance to contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348 or contact University Police at 660.562.1254 outside of regular business hours. Faculty and staff should call the University employee assistance program at800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.