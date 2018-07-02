Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football season tickets will be on sale soon for the 2018 campaign.

Renewals can be done online starting at www.bearcatsports.com/tickets and all season ticket sales can be done in person beginning July 10 at the Cashiering Office in the Administration Building. Reserved football season tickets are $100 and require a membership in the Bearcat Booster club. Premium seating locations require a gift to the Northwest Foundation in addition to the ticket cost. For those renewing their season tickets, the deadline to lock in your same seats as last year is July 30. The upgrade and exchange period will take place July 31 to August 9.

Single-game tickets will begin to be made available on August 13 for the home opener vs. Missouri Western on August 30 and Missouri Southern on September 15 which is Family Weekend. Single-game tickets for the Emporia State game on September 29 will be available for purchase beginning September 4. Single-game purchase for the final two home games vs. Nebraska-Kearney which is Homecoming on October 13 and vs. Fort Hays State which is Senior Day on November 3 is September 17.

Types of tickets include the following – Season: Reserved Seating, $100; Single Game: Reserved Seating for Adult, except Homecoming, $23; Single Game: Standing Room Only (SRO) for Adult, $14; Single Game: SRO for K-12 or Visiting Students, $10; Single Game: Northwest Students, one free ticket per game.

Please note all football ticket prices include a $1 facility fee and there is a $6 per order processing fee for online, in person and phone orders.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning August 13.

To purchase tickets, please call 660.562.1212 or go online at www.bearcatsports.com/tickets.