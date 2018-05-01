Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its April 27 meeting approved another set of student fees for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The designated fees were approved April 3 by Northwest’s Student Senate consist of an increase of $1 per credit hour to support the operational needs of Safe Ride Home and expand its service times; an increase of $1.75 per credit hour to support Northwest’s student employment program, help cover minimum wage increases and increase the number of positions available on campus; and an increase of $2.50 per credit hour to enhance technology security and access needs.

Regent Jason Klindt questioned the proposal of more increases to fees and other revenues while not addressing the totality of expenses. Regent Dr. Marilou Joyner noted the committee which addressed these proposed fees initially have researched other expenses. She said the committee recommended the Regents approve these fees with only committee member dissenting.

Last month Regents also approved discipline-specific program fees and an increase to room and board by an average of 2.5 percent, depending on the residence halls and meal plans students select. At that time, they raised tuition 2.1 percent for undergraduate students in 2018-19, based on the allowable Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a Missouri statute that limits the state’s colleges and universities from raising tuition above CPI. The booked 2.1 amount is subject to the amount of state appropriations approved in the final budget and actual state appropriations awarded throughout the fiscal year.

Presenting the fee proposals to the Regents, Northwest Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick said administrators offered multiple options for the students to consider. She said students requested the highest fee option for Safe Ride and a fee increase to student employment.

“Our students do a very good job of engaging and understanding what we’re bringing forward and push us in areas where they see value in programs,” Carrick said.

Northwest’s 12 miscellaneous fees that were increased included items and services such as athletics tickets, facility rentals, parking, and caps and gowns for the university’s commencement ceremonies. Carrick explained the university’s finance department works with other departments throughout the year to evaluate revenues, expenses and fees for various programs and services.

The Regents also authorized candidates due to receive bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees during the spring commencement ceremonies April 27-28 and faculty appointments for the summer trimester.

In other business, the Regents accepted a multiyear $36, 273.60 contract with Jetz Service Company for 120 pieces of residential laundry equipment to be installed in residential buildings on campus prior to the start of the fall trimester. The contract also includes maintenance and repair services. Only one bid was received.

All of the faculty appointments for the summer trimester were approved. The Regents meetings for this year were set.

Regents heard reports from the staff council. faculty senate and President John Jasinski who noted the preliminary fall enrollment numbers are up and state appropriations has been cut by 2.6 percent which is better than the over nine percent proposed earlier this year.

Closed session topics included litigation, real estate and personnel.