Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents renewed the university’s contract with the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) during its regular meeting on August 3.

Northwest’s RPDC, a fixture at the university since 1995, is contracted through DESE and provides professional development and direct support to 59 school districts in the 15-county Northwest Missouri region.

The university’s 2018-19 contract with the program amounts to about $1.18 million and supports salary, benefits, regional and state required travel, equipment, materials and supplies for about 15 staff members who work at the center on the Northwest campus.

The eight-member Regents held a work session prior to the regular meeting to discuss accreditation proceedings.

In other business, the Regents approved degree candidates who have completed their requirements to earn academic degrees during this summer.

With their attorney’s direction, the Regents went into closed session to discuss the Regent’s bylaws revisions dealing with academic and student engagement committee and people, finance and operations committee. Other topics listed on the agenda, within the closed meeting, were real estate concerns and personnel.

The only staff report given was from Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski, who spoke about a projected growth in enrollment for the fall and an all-time high retention rate of students.