Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents, during its regular meeting March 15, approved a 2.1 percent increase of the university’s tuition for the coming academic year in addition to an average 2.5 percent increase of room and board fees.

Northwest undergraduate students will be affected by the tuition hike, while tuition rates for graduate students will not change.

The implementation of the Missouri resident undergraduate tuition up to the allowable Consumer Price Index (CPI) limit is subject to negotiation by the university president and statewide peers in collaboration with Missouri legislators regarding state appropriations approved in the final budget and actual state appropriations awarded throughout the fiscal year.

Questions about the tuition analysis process was posed by new Regent Jason Klindt, Kansas City. He was uncomfortable with approving the cost of tuition before the state budget is approved and expenses are determined. He noted, “(It is) A poor way to do business.” He voted no to the proposal.

Regent Marilou Joyner, also of Kansas City, said she believes this is the right process. Regent John Richmond, Albany, said, in the past, the choices have been where do we need to cut with the meager tuition increases.

Regent Chair Pat Harr, Maryville, spoke to the possible process of a multiple year budget of two to three years; noting this might alleviate some of Klindt’s questions.

Presenting the university’s proposal to Regents, Northwest Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick noted administrators engage student leaders in discussions regarding tuition and fees.

“When we talk with students, what they bring forward to us as what’s more important is the quality of programs they have,” Carrick said. “They know there’s a cost that comes with that, and they look for us to be reasonable in what we’re bringing forward.”

Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski pointed to the university’s efficient use of funds, explaining that approximately 80 percent of its FY19 budget will be generated by cost containment measures, funding reallocations and other revenue streams, while the remaining 20 percent will be covered through tuition and fees charged to students. Administration expects a $7.7 million decrease in funds.

The Regents voted five in favor and one opposed to the tuition increase which is estimated to be $75 for an average student’s course load.

In other business, the Regents approved curriculum changes that included the creation of accelerated master’s degree programs in applied computer science, English and mathematics, and the reactivation of the bachelor of science program in physics. The accelerated programs will allow undergraduate students, during their junior and senior years, to complete graduate coursework that counts toward their bachelor’s degree as well as a master of science degree. Students then complete the remaining credit hours of graduate coursework during their fifth year at Northwest.

The Regents also authorized to begin upgrades at three facilities after a competitive bid process on each of the projects. Carrick informed the Regents contracts were awarded to Lee Grover Construction, St. Joseph, to renovate restrooms in Perrin residence hall for about $1.1 million; $586,000 to RS Electric Corporation, St. Joseph, to upgrade the electrical system in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building; and about $793,000 to JPI Glass LLC, Kansas City, to replace windows at Colden Hall. These are part of the 12 projects identified with the $6 million in state deferred maintenance funds previously.

Reports were presented by the student regent, staff council, faculty senate and Jasinski.

The Regents went into closed session with the topics of litigation, real estate dealings and personnel.