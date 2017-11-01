The focus on supporting student learning by Northwest Missouri State University’s BD Owens Library continues Friday, November 3 during the 17th annual Brick & Click academic library conference.

The one-day conference draws library professionals from throughout the nation to discuss and explore cutting-edge technologies, practical solutions and peer-reviewed presentations about student engagement, nextgen catalogs, collection development, digital projects, fake news, activity-based teaching, information literacy, university archives, customer service and administration.

The program takes place in the JW Jones Student Union on the Northwest campus.