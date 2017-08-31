The Northwest Missouri State University community is assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey by collecting donations on the campus and at activities throughout the next week.

The “Bearcats for Texas” effort will begin with the Bearcat football team’s season opener at 7 pm on Thursday at Bearcat Stadium. All fans entering the stadium are invited to make a monetary donation of any kind at donation tables located inside the Ideker, Bank Midwest and Crawford entrances. Donations will be collected through halftime of the football game.

All donations will be distributed through the Northwest Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross to support hurricane relief.

Northwest will continue accepting donations through Friday, September 8, at the BD Owens Library and in the Student Engagement Center, located on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union.

Donation tables also will be stationed at the Bearcat cross country team’s home meet at 6 pm on Friday, September 1 at Donaldson Westside Park ; a faculty trumpet recital at 7:30 pm on Monday at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building; the student organizational fair from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday at the Memorial Bell Tower; and the Bearcat soccer game at 5 pm on Wednesday at Bearcat Pitch .

Interested individuals also may donate $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief by texting REDCROSS to 90999.