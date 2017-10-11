The Northwest Missouri State University community will celebrate its Homecoming this month with “Bearcats Around the World.”

The week begins Sunday, October 15 with the hanging of the banners at the JW Jones Student Union. The festivities close Monday, October 23 with the presentation of awards in the Charles Johnson Theater. Highlights include the Homecoming parade and football game, as well as the Homecoming Variety Show, International Flag-Raising Ceremony and the Golden Years Reunion with the Class of 1967.

Students from throughout the world will carry their flags in the Homecoming parade and as part of a pregame ceremony at the football game.

“A lot of Northwest alumni will want to come back and see how Northwest has changed and how well we still hold our traditions,” Lucy Hilliard, Homecoming Executive Board secretary and a senior organizational behavior and human resource management major from Batavia, IL, said. “We are very excited to have participation from the community and organizations on our campus. ‘Bearcats Around the World’ is a prominent theme on this campus, and it is great that we are able to show our diversity on such a large platform.”

Additional information about Homecoming activities appears below. For more information about Homecoming, call 660.562.1226, email the Homecoming Executive Board at homecmg@nwmissouri.edu or visit nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/homecoming.

Homecoming parade

The annual Homecoming parade begins at 9 am, Saturday, October 21 at the corner of Ray and College Avenue and travels east on Fourth Street. It features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations, local schools and businesses.

Additionally, Northwest alumni are invited to the Homecoming Welcome prior to the parade at 8 am, at the Alumni House.

Alumni events

The Golden Years Society Reunion, sponsored by the Northwest Alumni Association, welcomes all Northwest classmates from 1967 to attend Homecoming. The weekend includes a campus tour, a Golden Years social and a luncheon. Reunion cost is $50, with optional activities for additional cost.

The Northwest Alumni Association and the Association of Black Employees will sponsor Black Alumni and Friends Weekend. The weekend will include a fish fry, campus tour and prayer breakfast in conjunction with other Homecoming activities. Weekend passes are $100, which include a T-shirt, the alumni social, prayer breakfast, fish fry, a guided campus tour and a ticket to the football game.

Northwest’s Office of University Advancement, at 3:30 pm, Friday, October 20, will host a dedication ceremony for its Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni & Friends, formerly known as the Alumni House. The ceremony will mark the completion of an expansion of the house that was made possible through a $1 million gift by the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation of Omaha.

Athletics events

The annual M-Club Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is at 6:30 pm, Friday, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are required and may be purchased by calling 660.562.1977.

In addition, the Bearcat volleyball team will play games during the weekend in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats will face Washburn University on Friday, October 20, and then Emporia State on Saturday, October 21. Both games begin at 6 pm.

The Bearcat football team takes on Lindenwood University in the annual Homecoming football game at 2 pm at Bearcat Stadium.

In addition, all fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone at College Park at noon on Saturday to enjoy tailgate activities prior to the football game. A meal is available for $10 at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion.

Other activities and entertainment

Other activities throughout Homecoming week include decorating contests, the Homecoming Variety Show and a performance by comedian Brent Pella at 7 pm, Wednesday, October 18 in the Mary Linn Theater.

Pella was featured in 2016 on MTV’s “Greatest Party Stories Ever” and recently completed the Spring Brent 2017 comedy tour of clubs and schools throughout the country. A graduate of the Groundlings and Upright Citizen’s Brigade improv programs, he continues to write and produce while performing nightly at venues throughout Los Angeles.

Student organizations will compete in the 11th annual Canned Art Contest on Monday, October 16 in the JW Jones Student Union. Cans used during the contest are donated to The Ministry Center. Individuals may vote for the People’s Choice Award by leaving canned goods at their favorite canned art display; those cans will be donated to Northwest’s Pay it Forward Food Pantry.

University offices may participate in the annual office decorating contest, which will be judged Monday, October 16. Judges will consider creativity and incorporation of the theme. Winners will receive campus dining catering, valued at $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third.

The Homecoming Variety Show consists of a two-night run at 7 pm, Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20, in the Mary Linn Theater. Tickets are free and available in the cashiering office located on the first floor of the Administration Building or at the door if seats are available.

The Homecoming king and queen will be announced at the Thursday performance.

Walkout Day, the Northwest tradition of canceling all classes during the Friday of Homecoming week, is Friday, October 20. Walkout Day activities include the International Flag-Raising Ceremony at 2 pm at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza. The Student Activities Council will host a Walkout Day celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the intramural fields that will feature Kool Kats and hot air balloon rides.

The annual Homecoming Golf Classic takes place at noon, Friday, October 20 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. Cost is $50 per person. Check-in begins at 11 am and tee times begin at noon. Call 660.562.1248 to register.

Smoking and alcohol policies

To provide an environment that is safe and healthy for all students, employees and visitors to Northwest, smoking is prohibited in all areas of the Northwest campus.

Alcohol is not permitted on university property except during home football games in designated tailgating areas at College Park.