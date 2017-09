Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football stays in first place in the coaches poll after its 63-0 win over the Missouri Southern Lions on September 23. The Bearcats, 4-0 for the year, hold the national winning streak with 34 games.

Caleb Mather, a defensive tackle and former Spoofhound, was credited with one solo and one assisted tackle for the game. Here, Spencer Phillips and Mather tie up the Lions players.

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.

Save