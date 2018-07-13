Northwest Missouri State University has suspended its Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity chapter for a period of two years, citing violations of the University’s policies against hazing and alcohol, among other risk management violations.

The suspension is effective immediately. As a result, the chapter loses its recognition as a registered student organization and all privileges associated with that recognition for the duration of the suspension. Members currently affiliated with the chapter cannot host, co-host or participate in any University-recognized activities as representatives of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

The chapter may begin work with Northwest’s Greek Life office to recolonize in fall 2019 and seek reestablishment in fall 2020, but it will remain on probation for two additional years.

“We value the long history of Phi Sigma Kappa, and we look forward to working with the leaders and alumni to improve the culture of the chapter for the future,” Dr. Matt Baker, Northwest’s vice president of students affairs, said.

Decisions related to the future of the fraternity house at 940 College Avenue, which is not University-owned property, will be made by the fraternity’s national office and its local housing authority.

Northwest’s decision to suspend the chapter concludes a five-month investigation and appeal process that began when the University was notified in February of potential violations.

Northwest launched a Greek Life visioning process in 2015, and University President Dr. John Jasinski said the institution is continuously working toward enhancing its Greek Life program based on the findings of that process. Key recommendations to come out of the visioning process centered on community, accountability, performance, and communication and transparency.

“Our Greek system is a valuable part of University life, and overall performance by Greek students – and resulting alumni engagement – is positive,” Jasinski said. “The engagement, philanthropic mindset and life skills developed by Greek students are what we will uphold as we challenge, support, celebrate and ensure accountability in addressing the entire Greek system with high and clear expectations.”

The Phi Sigma Kappa chapter at Northwest was founded December 2, 1938, making it Northwest’s second-oldest fraternity. For more information about Greek Life at Northwest, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/greek/.