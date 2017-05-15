Northwest Missouri State University’s Office of Student Involvement and the Student Activities Council has announced its schedule for the 2017 Summer Movie Series.

Movies are shown each Tuesday night, May 16 through June 27. All show times are 7 pm at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

Dates, movies and film ratings are as follows: May 16, “Moana” (PG); May 23, “The Breakfast Club” (R); May 30, “La La Land” (PG-13); June 6, “Pretty in Pink” (PG-13); June 13, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13); June 20, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13); and June 27,“Beauty and the Beast” (PG).