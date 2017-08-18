Northwest Missouri State University and the Department of Athletics have announced changes to football gameday parking in 2017. These changes will take effect for all five home games to help accommodate fans visiting campus during the construction of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Please note the following options for 2017:
- Tailgate lots will open five hours prior to kickoff.
- Lot 62 (located immediately west of College Park) will be unavailable for the entire season.
- Lot 60 and 63 (located west and north of College Park) will be open for fan tailgating (alcohol permitted).
- Lot 1 (located on Third Street, south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building) will be a new tailgating lot (alcohol permitted) for all fans on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Visiting schools will have the option of hosting a school sponsored tailgate in Lot 25 (located north of the Administration Building). To make those arrangements, visiting fans should work with their school’s alumni association and ask them to contact the Northwest Alumni Association by calling 660.562.1248.
- Lot 42 (located south of the Bearcat Softball Field) will be designated as the alcohol free/family friendly tailgate zone. Tailgating activities will be permitted but the area will be alcohol free.
- RV parking will be available at Donaldson Park, located west of campus. A courtesy shuttle from the lot to Bearcat Stadium will be provided.
- Fans with mobility issues are encouraged to use the drop-off circle drive (Lot 61 – Scott Bostwick Drive) on the west side of the stadium for pregame drop-off.
- Lot 59 (for VIPs, located northwest of Bearcat Stadium) and Lot 2 (located west of the Fine Arts Building) will be reserved lots again this year (gameday parking pass required).
