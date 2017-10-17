Northwest Missouri State University has announced details for a bell ringing ceremony to remember a student who died on the campus earlier this month.

The university will host the bell ringing for David Nkenchor at 11 am, Thursday, October 19, at the Bell of ’48. The ceremony is open to the public.

Nkenchor, 18, a freshman geology major from Maryland Heights, was found dead October 1 in his residence hall. The cause of his death remains under investigation, although no foul play is suspected.

The Bell of ‘48, located near the front of the Administration Building, is rung in memory of any member of the university community and to announce other events deemed important by Student Senate and the administration.