Salutatorian Andrew Freemyer gives a rose and a hug to his father, Jared Freemyer, during the NEN graduation ceremony on May 7. All nine of the graduates took the opportunity to thank their loved ones.

A special tribute was paid to Caleb Adwell, their classmate who died as a freshman. Roses were presented to Adwell’s mother.

For more photos, see the printer version of the Nodaway News Leader.