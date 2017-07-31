The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education held its regular meeting on July 20 to set the tax rate hearing and discuss the following items:

The tax rate hearing date was set for 6:45 pm, Thursday, August 17.

The school board filled out a questionnaire provided by the track and ball field architects listing the items wanted for the new outdoor facility. The engineers will use the questionnaire to guide them as they draw up blueprints.

Principal Jason McDowell provided the board with a list of changes administration made to the handbook for the upcoming school year.

The annual audit will be Thursday and Friday, July 27 and 28.

New staff orientation will be Monday-Wednesday, August 14-16.

Beth Martz, Worth County, will be the district Parents as Teachers coordinator.

The school board held a closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.