The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting on February 13:

There were three school board members present for the meeting, with a fourth member participating by telephone. They approved the payment of bills.

The first snow day make-up day will be Monday, February 19.

Due to the low member attendance, the following agenda items were postponed until the March meeting: bus bid presentations, vocational business program evaluation, salary schedule and principal contracts. The proposed salary changes included adding $500 to the base salary, adding $500 to the master’s schedule and continuing the Bluejay program.

Superintendent Ken Grove stated in his report he was looking into gathering bids to present to the board for widening the doorway near the cafeteria and refinishing the bathroom floors. The school van needs to have its brake pads replaced and repairs to the alternator.

Principal Jason McDowell reported the school has been selected by DESE for a quality assurance visit during a test session. Also, the school has been chosen as a pilot school for the ACT Tessera test.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel; no action was taken.

The March meeting will begin earlier than normal due to the extended list of business to conduct. The start time will be finalized at a later date.