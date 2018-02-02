The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board conducted the following business at its regular meeting on January 18:

The school board approved various budget amendments to comply with recommendations from auditors. Some of the amendments included:

•A paraprofessional salary had not be included in the original special education budget, increasing that line item by approximately $13,000.

•This year saw more employees taking advantage of the school health insurance than in previous years, which added costs to insurance line items.

•The school had more teacher tuition reimbursement this year than what was originally budgeted.

•The Really Great Reading Program that was purchased at the last school board meeting was not originally in the budget.

Other items reflected moving monies from generalized accounts to more specifically detailed line items. Superintendent Ken Grove stated that the changes were mostly reorganizing funds to meet recommendations by the auditors.

The school board looked over two different bus bids. They wanted to ask more questions, so they invited representatives from each company to the February board meeting.

Several polices were updated to stay in compliance with state regulations.

During the executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Heidi Moffat, pre-school teacher. They also renewed the superintendent contract with Ken Grove for the 2018-19 school year.

The next PTO meeting is scheduled for 7 pm, Monday, February 5.

The next school board meeting has been changed from the normal date and will be at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, February 13.