The Northeast Nodaway R-V School Board approved several bids during its regular meeting April 19.

The board approved the contract with Apple Bus Company, Cleveland, for approximately $121,104.

Meyer Laboratory Inc., Blue Springs, was awarded the $2,291.60 bid to refinish both of the gym floors. Discussion was held about redoing the old gym floor every year, as it does receive a lot of usage.

Arthur White and Associates, Tarkio, was awarded the $4,800 bid for next year’s audit.

The board awarded Concrete Revivals the $3,200 bid for redoing the front restroom floors.

The Vision Pro Class Kit program was purchased for the business classroom for $973. It allows the teacher to see what websites the students are visiting as well as turn off the mouses and keyboards during instruction time.

Superintendent Ken Grove presented the board with a bolt lock he had chosen for the classroom doors. Discussion was had about securing the bolts so they will not move when not in use. Each lock would cost approximately $11. There are 25 classroom doors. The board had some questions, the item was tabled and no vote was taken. Due to the low purchase price, a vote is not necessary. There was verbal agreement that if the locks passed the additional board questions, then Grove could purchase the locks.

Teachers in the district were requesting the board purchase SPED Track, a program that assists in filling out special education paperwork. The board had more questions and the item was tabled.

Grove presented several options for front-door locking systems with buzzer intercoms for entry. There was discussion about the different types. The board tabled the matter in order to do individual research about the types of locking systems available.

It was approved to purchase the Launch Program, an online class database created by schools in Springfield. The online program allows students to interact and contact the teachers, in a similar manner as an online college course. The courses are $300 per student enrolled each semester along with a one-time fee of $500. The new program will replace Oddessyware, which the school currently uses. The school will offer students the option to take the online courses during certain class periods. The students will be monitored by a paraprofessional.

Brayden Welch and Emily Redden were recipients of the $250 CTA scholarship.

High school enrollment is 103, elementary enrollment is 104 and preschool enrollment is 16. Attendance is 96.55 percent.

Re-elected board members Katrina McIntyre and Sheldon Scadden were sworn into office. McIntyre had 68 votes and Scadden received 87.

Kenny Runde was voted in as board president, Jeff Redden as vice president, Darren Adwell as secretary, Scadden as Missouri School Board delegate and city council representative, Victor West as Missouri School Board alternate and Park Board representative, Kenna Florea as CTA representative and DeAnn Redden as treasurer.

The school board approved the renewal of the Missouri School Board Association membership.

It was approved to give Tiffany McGinnes a $300 stipend for helping with the senior trip. This item will be added to the extra duty salary schedule for next year.

The board entered into a closed session to discuss personnel, coming back into open session to vote on the following personnel items:

Resignations were accepted from Beth Zeck, special education paraprofessional; Kristin Sybert, secretary and reading group paraprofessional; Beth Martz, Parents as Educators; and James Mattson, assistant boys basketball coach.

The following individuals were approved for hire: Sheldon Scadden, part-time teacher and part-time paraprofessional; Emily Bonifas, junior high and high school English; Helen Konstantopoulos, math teacher; and Kristen Sybert, Parents as Educators.

All extra duty schedules were approved. Non-certified staff contracts for Kathy Gabbert, Tiffany McGinness, Tabi Adwell, Sheila Johnson, Terry Runde, Casey Schmidt, Melody Adwell, Sue Wilcox, Kim Suvanto, Marta Giesken and DeAnn Redden were approved.

The special education director duties and the salary of $2,205 was approved to be split between Grove and McDowell.

Vance Proffitt was not approved as varsity boys head basketball coach, with two members voting yes and five members voting against.