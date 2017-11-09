North Nodaway High School will present the melodrama, “The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt (or Always Wash Your Long Johns ‘Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents)”, on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at the Roxy Theatre, Hopkins.

Saturday’s performance begins at 7 pm, while Sunday’s matinee begins at 2 pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and may be purchased from cast members or at the door on the day of performance.

This light-hearted comedy features a villain who tries to get rich by cornering the laundry business in Digalittledeeper. He is aided and abetted by his mother, Mrs. Mugwump, and his sometime girlfriend, Lola Lola. Other characters include a sheriff named Jack B. Nimble, Sweet Sally, a laundress, a mayor, Coyote Kate, Ida and two waifs.

The cast for The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt includes Emily Dew, Leslie Richardson, MaKayla Cross, Cole Bird, Abbie Ferguson, Alex Roderick, Jaiden Hopkins, Faith Adwell, Bailey Tate, Karson Oberhauser, and Brittney Leach. The play is directed by Nina Dewhirst.