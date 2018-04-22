The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on April 12 to handle the following school district business:

Kids Care, the after-school program at the elementary, will continue for the 2018-19 school year with reduced hours. The program will run until 4:30 pm during school days. Costs will remain at $2 per hour. For those qualifying, the reduced price is $1.75 for each child.

Principal Ashley Marriott listed rationale to continue the program with reduced hours:

• Provides parents with reliable child care service at a reasonable cost.

• Increases the likelihood of finding willing substitutes.

• Closes the already small gap in the budget.

• Will only negatively affect two to three families on average.

The senior class was approved for graduation. There are 12 students graduating.

Superintendent James Simmelink presented the policy concerning home-schooled students participating in NN extracurricular activities. They are to review it for discussion at the May meeting and vote in June.

Water flooding through the south doors to the high school commons was discussed. Simmelink had Sunderman’s, Clarinda, IA, look at possibly moving the door. The company had helped build the gym and commons. Instead, it was suggested to lower the concrete pad by the door, regrade the driveway and reroute water runoff. Simmelink will have Jim DeMott of Nodaway Contracting, Maryville, come again to discuss the feasibility of these recommendations.

The April 3 election results were accepted. New board member Cari Cline and returning member Vicki Riley were sworn in. Jerime Bix was selected as president and Jason Thompson as vice president. No board members were interested in the MSBA delegate and alternate appointments.

In closed session:

• The resignation of Susan Law and the immediate resignation of Cody Marriott were accepted.

• Taylor Combs will be exempt from the senior trip attendance requirement.

• Employment was authorized for Katherine Hansen, as elementary special education, and Kayla Howard, as elementary co-teacher, for 2018-19 school year.

• Extracurricular sponsors and coaches were approved.