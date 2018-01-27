The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed session on January 17 to handle the following school district business:

Secondary Principal Tim Conn reported that discipline referrals to the office have seen an overall drop from the 2016-17 school year. There were, however, three more referrals in November and four more in December, versus the 2016 figures.

The first reading of the 2018-19 school year calendar was made. There will tentatively be two full weeks off at winter break, the first day of school will be August 16 and the last will be May 16.

The notice of election was approved, with two board member positions open and two candidates filing, Cari Cline and Melody Bix.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education informed the school that it meets the requirements of implementing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The report was accepted by the board.

Superintendent James Simmelink has made bid requests to five area firms for audit services for the district.

Elena Bellamy was approved as a substitute teacher.

In closed session, the board approved the December closed meeting minutes and accepted the resignation of Megan Calfee, science teacher.