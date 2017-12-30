The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on December 20 to handle the following school district business:

In open session, a motion was made to approve the agenda, the consent agenda and the 2016-17 school audit. In closed session, the board approved the minutes from the last closed session.

No one had applied for the two open board positions as of the meeting date. Interested individuals have until Tuesday, January 16, to file.

The student drug test has added four more drugs to test for and a $2 additional charge for each test.

Superintendent James Simmelink said that the superintendent group he belongs to has invited Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to a future meeting. Greitens’ staff has responded that it is being looked into, but no date has been confirmed.

High School Principal Tim Conn said that he is drawing up guidelines for the teacher and staff Christmas hall decorating contest. The event has become highly competitive.

NN basketball teams are not going to compete in the Mound City tournament in 2018. The school is looking at other tournaments or competing against Iowa schools during that time.

A tentative 2018-19 school calendar was discussed, with school starting on August 16, 2018, and ending, barring snow days, on May 16, 2019. The administration and staff are looking at alternate times for parent teacher conferences. For Christmas break, 33 of 36 teachers wanted two full weeks off. Tentative dates would be December 24, 2018, through January 4, 2019.

The annual 275 professional development day has been scheduled for October 12, 2018, because of the speaker’s availability. This means that NN would hold a PD day in September.

Ag Instructor Troy Nally said that his approximately 30 FFA students had sold the most fruit ever in the annual fundraiser. He is looking at the FFA students attending the national convention every other year. This would allow the group to fundraise to do other activities.

Music Instructor Sam Riley showed the board a band uniform prototype that he is hoping to purchase for $440 each and is machine washable. This will include shoes, gloves and a book. Riley wants to purchase 35 uniforms for his eighth through 12th grade band.

He is hoping for an increase in band students. The company he is looking at will keep the design in stock with the same fabrics and colors available, if the school needs to replace or order additional uniforms. Riley is looking at the band doing fundraisers, getting donations and the booster club contributing to pay for the uniforms.