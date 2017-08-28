The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on August 16 to take care of the following school district business:

Superintendent James Simmelink reported on the progress made on summer projects. Several are almost done, including the bathrooms and the HVAC. This project may not be completed until October when neither heating nor air conditioning will be needed. This will cause the least discomfort for students and staff.

The parking lots have either been asphalted or graveled. Concern was expressed about rain runoff which is causing washing to the north of the high school building.

The fire safety range suppression system installed above the high school cafeteria range needs to be checked by the installing company as wires are dangling.

The PA system should be installed the week of August 21. The school district approved purchasing boards and bolts to repair the bleachers at Hopkins City Park. The school utilizes the park for football, baseball and softball games.

Simmelink reviewed the taxation history of the district from 2009 to 2016. Real estate and personal property values have increased through the years. For 2017, there was a small increase in real estate values, but a decrease in personal property and new construction and improvements values. The proposed tax rate approved by the board will be $4.7597 per $100 assessed valuation, a slight increase from the $4.7467 2016 rate.

Discussion was held on the junior concession stands. Two changes were discussed. One being the junior class will pick up trash in the stands after games and two being the stand remains open until the end of the game. No motions or votes were made.

The NN and West Nodaway athletic co-op was discussed. WN will host if there are home playoff games this year. At the start of the 2018-19 school year, Simmelink wants to see WN and NN coordinate the tailgate held at WN so that it doesn’t interfere with back-to-school nights at NN. Mention was made of NN possibly hosting the event.

In closed session, the following were hired with a unanimous vote: Cody Marriott as head football coach, Michael Goff as assistant football coach, James Richmond as cross country coach. Bailey Schmidt was hired as high school and junior high cheer coach with a 6-1 vote. Kane Oberhauser voted no.