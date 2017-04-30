The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on April 18 to take care of the following school district business:

An organizational meeting was held to approve the official April 4 election results. New board member Samantha Brown was sworn in via conference phone call. Tony O’Riley and Jason Thompson were also sworn in.

Jerime Bix was elected board president, Tony O’Riley as vice-president, Melody Bix as MSBA delegate and Vicki Riley as alternate MSBA delegate.

Due to decreasing numbers of junior high female students, discussion was held concerning the future of girls softball. The desire was expressed to continue with softball until the current players graduate and start volleyball in junior high. As junior high volleyball players progress to the high school, volleyball will become the only girls fall sport.

Another suggestion was to co-op with a school that currently has softball. Girls in grades six through 11 were surveyed to determine what they wanted to play. At least 10 stated they didn’t want to play any sport. A parent and community meeting is planned for 7 pm, Monday, May 8 to get input.

Four health insurance plans were approved for employee consideration. Two are PPOs and two are HSAs.

Gas and diesel bus bids were considered from two companies. The Midwest Transit, Nixa, bid was approved for a 2018 IC CE diesel bus for $81,896 minus $2,100 for the trade-in of the district’s oldest bus. Simmelink presented the board with a cost analysis comparing gas and diesel for a life expectancy of 250,000 miles. The board reached the conclusion that the diesel would be more economical.

MTI Security, St. Joseph, was approved for the fire security bid pending the outcome of a reference check. The company’s bid was less than half of the other company’s bid.

The 2017 graduating class was approved provided that each student meets the requirements established by the State of Missouri and the North Nodaway board.

Ten board policies were reviewed and approved.