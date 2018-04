Norma Jean Hilton Kenny, 77, Skidmore, died Monday, April 16, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services are at 2 pm, Friday, April 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial in Prairie Home Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Prairie Home Cemetery.

