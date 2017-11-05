Residents of Nodaway Township will have the opportunity to vote on a ballot issue during the elections on November 7.

The ballot will read “Shall Nodaway Township, Nodaway County, Missouri, incur indebtedness and issue its general obligation road bonds therefore in the amount of $200,000.00 for the purpose of road improvement?”

The three-year bond was placed on the ballot in the April elections and was not passed. Since then, residents took up a petition, reaching enough signatures to have the question posed again to the voters.

They are the only township with an issue on the ballot this election and will have to pay all of the expenses.