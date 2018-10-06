The Nodaway-Holt Trojan volleyball team started out with a strong performance against the St. Joseph Christian Lions October 2 at Graham, but stumbled in the final two sets for the Lions to come away with the win.

“Our hits were well timed and we had several great plays in that first set, and we just did a lot of things right,” said N-H Volleyball Head Coach Tobie Bohannon. “But that second set we didn’t come out with that same drive, and it showed.”

The Lions were the ones who led early on in the first set, up 5-3 over N-H, and back-to-back aces for SJ Christian grew that lead to 7-3. A kill by Shaina Culp sparked the Trojans, and Culp followed it up with an ace to make it an 8-5 deficit.

A few plays later and N-H found themselves within reaching distance, and a block by Amanda Bohannon tied the game at 9-all.

Kills by both Breanna Day, Kailey Miller and Culp all helped to grow N-H’s lead, but the Trojans couldn’t get much breathing room as SJ Christian kept within two points the entire set.

The focus by the Trojans gave them the edge for the remainder of the set, and big plays by Day and Bohannon helped the Trojans to a 25-23 win in the first set.

N-H led early in the second set, up 4-2 before the Lions tied it at 5-5. From there the Trojans did well to battle in drawn out plays, but couldn’t orchestrate the necessary attacks they did in the first set. On the other side of the net, the Lions looked confident despite the loss in the first set. SJ Christian established a lead reversal and never looked back in their 25-13 win in the second set.

“We just didn’t do the things we did in the first set,” Bohannon said.

The Trojans looked to have that fire from the first set, but SJ Christian had the momentum on their side.

Culp kept N-H in the game early on with a kill followed up by a block and an ace. The Trojans battled early on for an 8-8 tie before the Lions took over and built a 19-11 lead that N-H couldn’t counter. The Lions took the third set 25-18 for the 2-1 win.

Amanda Bohannon finished the night with two aces, six kills, four digs and four assists; Day had a block, an ace, six kills, five digs and an assist; Miller had three kills and five digs; Culp had three blocks, two aces, eight kills, three digs and an assist; Emma Bohannon had a kill and three digs; and Halle Clement had an ace, two digs and 18 assists.